Accessed from the Southern Namsan Circuit or via a pedestrian bridge over the road from near the Grand Hyatt is the Namsan Botanical Garden. The 59m2 are divided into 13 themed gardens including wildflowers, herbal medicine, azaleas and a garden for the blind. Paths lead from here through more wooded sections of Namsan Park, where you’ll find a firefly habitat.
