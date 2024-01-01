Ahn Jung-geun Memorial Hall

In a striking contemporary building on the west flank of Namsan, this well-presented museum is dedicated to Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-guen. Ahn assassinated Ito Hirobumi, the Japanese governor-general of Korea, in 1909 at Harbin station in Japanese-controlled Manchuria, a crime he paid for with his life.
