Along the Namsan Northern Circuit, a pedestrian path that snakes for 3km from the lower cable-car station to the National Theater, you’ll find the beautifully ornate and peaceful Waryongmyo. Built in 1862, this Buddhist/Taoist/shamanist shrine is dedicated to Zhuge Liang (AD 181–234), a Chinese statesman and general.
Waryongmyo
Myeong-dong & Jung-gu
