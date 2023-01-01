N Seoul Tower & Namsan

The iconic N Seoul tower (236m), atop the city’s guardian mountain Namsan, offers panoramic views of this immense metropolis from its observation deck. Come at sunset and you can watch the city morph into a galaxy of twinkling stars. Up top is the upmarket N.Grill and a cafe. The tower has become a hot date spot with the railings around it festooned with locks inscribed with lovers’ names.

Walking up Namsan isn’t difficult, but riding the cable car is popular for more good views.

Shuttle buses run from 7.30am to 11.30pm from various subway stations around the mountain (such as Myeong-dong Exit 3, Chungmuro Exit 2, and Seoul Exit 9); normal bus fares apply.