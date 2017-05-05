Welcome to Kashgar
In recent years, modernity has swept through Kashgar, bringing waves of Han migrant workers and huge swathes of the old city have been bulldozed in the name of ‘progress’. Only a tiny section of the 'real' Old Town remains today, and is unlikely to survive for much longer.
Yet, in the face of these changes, the spirit of Kashgar lives on. Uyghur craftsmen and artisans still hammer and chisel away as they have done for centuries, traders haggle over deals in the boisterous bazaars and donkey carts still trundle their way through the narrow alleyways. Do not miss the city's Sunday livestock market, which remains a fascinating sight, no matter how many tour buses roll up.
All Inclusive Private Day Trip to Shipton's Arch from Kashgar
At 9: 30am Beijing time, you guide will meet you in your hotel lobby and take a private vehicle driving about 3 hours to Shipron’s Arch for about 125 miles (200 kilometers). Shipton’s Arch, Tianmen in Chinese, meaning "Heavenly Gate", is a conglomerate natural arch, west-northwest of Kashgar, near the village of Artush in Xinjiang, China. The arch was discovered by English mountaineer Eric Shipton in 1947 while he was traveling between Tashkent and Kashgar, though it was known by locals. However, it could not be verified of its location after his discovery. It was only as recently as May of the year 2000 that an expedition sponsored by National Geographic Magazine rediscovered the arch for foreigners thus it became well-known. Shipton's Arch is probably the world's tallest natural arch.The height of the arch is estimated to be 1,200 feet (370 meters). Travelers will be impressed by the natural view while hiking in the valley extending about 19 miles (30 kilometers). Upon arrival, your guide will lead your hike in the valley to get the best view of Shipton's Arch. Picnic lunch is included in the valley. Afterwards you will be transferred back your hotel where the trip concludes.
All Inclusive Private Karakul Lake Day Trip from Kashgar
At 9:30 am Beijing time, you guide will meet you in your hotel in Kashgar and take a private vehicle from Kashar to Karakul Lake that is 190 km away. While driving on the Friend ship Highway from Kashgar to Islamabad, you will view the Uyghur villages, Kirghiz yurts, impressive mountains on the Pamir Plateau. Moreover, this is part of the ancient Silk Road. Upon arrival Karakul Lake, which covers an area of 6.2 square miles (10 square kilometers) with altitude of 11,811 feet (3,600 meters), you will walk along the lake to view the famous lake constructed a wonderful picture with Muztagata Summit that means Ice-mountain-father in Uyghur, 7509 meters. The famous Swedish explorer and geographer Sven Hedin recorded this Summit in 1894. Lunch is included and served at local restaurant.Afterwards you will be transferred back your hotel in Kashgar where the trip concludes.
2-Day Private Tour to Kashgar
Day 1. Kashgar [L,D]You will be met by your guide upon arrival at Kashgar Airport. Your driver will take you to the city's downtown to begin your fantastic trip. Visit the animal bazaar, located 20km outside of Kashgar,where sheep, donkeys, and camels are sold. Next you will visit the Sunday bazaar, the biggest in Central Asia. Overnight stay at a Kashgar 4-star hotel.Day 2. Kashgar [B,L]After breakfast at the hotel you will be transported to Karakul Lake, along the Friendship Highway from Kashgar to Islamabad. Karakul Lake (3600m) has a fantastic view of the famous Muztagh Ata Mountain (7509m) located beside it. Transfer back to Kashgar to be dropped off at the Kashgar Airport before your trip concludes.
Karakul Lake and Kirgiz Settlements Private Tour from Kashgar
Meet your guide at the lobby of your hotel in Kashgar city centre, that will drive you for approximately 4 hours to to Karakul Lake.Karakul Lake means black lake, and the lake looks black indeed when the sun is hidden by the clouds and at night. However, during the day the water ranges from a dark green to azure and light blue, its clarity having stunned many generations of tourists. It is one of the highest lake in the world with those in Tibet and Titicaca Lake. The lake has 2 basins separated by a peninsula from the south and an island in the north, and is surrounded by mountains which remain snow-covered throughout the year. The three highest peaks visible from the lake are the Muztagh Ata (7,546m), Kongur Tagh (7,649m) and Kongur Tiube (7,530m). When you arrive here, your guide will take you around the lake and to the village to see local life.You’ll enjoy lunch from a lunch box brought from Kashgar at the lake, and then transfer back to your hotel in Kashgar with the rest of the day on your own arrangement.
Central Asia on the Silk Road
Since opening up to travellers, China and its northwestern neighbours don’t seem quite as out-there a destination to some people – but they’re clearly not looking in the right places. This comprehensive 26-day journey from Beijing to Tashkent is one of those experiences that will stay with you for a lifetime. Picking up in the Chinese capital, you’ll visit the Uyghur province of Xinjiang, learning about the food, culture and history of this minority group. Then, we’ll leave China behind and venture into Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to retrace part of the route that helped build empires: The Silk Road. From stunning snow-capped mountains to arid deserts, experience a side of Asia in a way that you’ll barely believe is real.
The Silk Road of China
Geographically and culturally, Northwest China is about as far away from “traditional China” as you can get without crossing the border. The source of the Silk Road – the ancient trade route that helped create the modern world – is unlike anything you’ll find in Beijing or Xi'an, and this 18-day adventure crossing the country via rail takes you deep into the China few ever see. Otherworldly experiences abound, both on train and off: watch the sun rise over the dunes outside Dunhuang, explore the world of the Muslim Uyghurs, spend the night in traditional yurts near Urumqi, and venture into the Taklamakan Desert to Kashgar. There’s more, of course, but we’ve got to keep a few secrets, right?