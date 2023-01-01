Grand Sunday Bazaar

Kashgar’s main bazaar is open every day but really kicks it up a gear on Sunday. Step through the jam-packed entrance and allow your five senses to guide you through the market; spices and teas are an obvious highlight, as are silk, doppa (traditional Uyghur hats) and carpets, all of which can be seen in abundance. There's so much variety that locals joke that only chicken milk cannot be found amid this mercantile chaos.

A section on the northern side of the market contains everything of interest to foreign visitors, including the spice market, musical instruments, fur caps, kitschy souvenirs and carpets.