Welcome to Bhutan
Bhutan is no ordinary place. It is the last great Himalayan kingdom, shrouded in mystery and magic, where a traditional Buddhist culture carefully embraces global developments.
Low Volume, High Value Tourism
The Bhutanese pride themselves on a sustainable approach to tourism in line with the philosophy of Gross National Happiness. Foreign visitors famously pay a minimum tariff of US$250 per day, making it seem one of the world's more expensive destinations. However, this fee is all-inclusive – accommodation, food, transport and an official guide are all provided, so it's not a bad deal. You don't have to travel in a large group and you can arrange your own itinerary. What you won't find is budget backpacker-style travel.
Surprising Bhutan
Bhutan holds many surprises. This is a country where the rice is red and where chillies aren't just a seasoning but the main dish. It's also a deeply Buddhist land, where monks check their smartphones after performing a divination, and where giant protective penises are painted beside the entrance to many houses. Yet while it visibly protects its Buddhist traditions, Bhutan is not a museum. You will find the Bhutanese well educated, fun loving and well informed about the world around them. It's this blending of the ancient and modern that makes Bhutan endlessly fascinating.
The Last Shangri La?
So why spend your money to come here? Firstly, there is the amazing Himalayan landscape, where snow-capped peaks rise above shadowy gorges cloaked in primeval forests. Taking up prime positions in this picture-book landscape are the majestic fortress-like dzongs and monasteries. This unique architecture sets the stage for spectacular tsechus (dance festivals) attended by an almost medieval-looking audience. Then there are the textiles and handicrafts, outrageous archery competitions, high-altitude trekking trails, and stunning flora and fauna. If it's not 'Shangri La', it's as close as it gets.
Environmental Credentials
Environmental protection goes hand in hand with cultural preservation in Bhutan. By law, at least 60% of the country must remain forested for all future generations; it currently stands above 70%. Not only is Bhutan carbon neutral, but it actually absorbs more carbon than it emits! For the visitor, this translates into lovely forest hikes and superb birding across a chain of national parks. Whether you are spotting takins or blue poppies, trekking beneath 7000m peaks or strolling across hillsides ablaze with spring rhododendron blooms, Bhutan offers one of the last pristine pockets in the entire Himalaya.
4-Day Dochula Pass Tour From Paro
Day 1 Arrive in ParoOn arrival you will be greeted by our representative and transferred to your hotel.The Paro Dzong is probably Bhutan's best known and most iconic Dzong. This is probably the first building you will notice when you land at Paro International Airport and will probably be your first memory of Bhutan. The imposing Dzong is perhaps the finest example of Dzong architecture existing the world today, the massive buttered walls of the fortress dominate over the valley. Ta Dzong. The National Museum of Bhutan is housed inside the six storied circular Ta Dzong. The Ta Dzong is a medieval watch tower situated above the Rimpung Dzong.Overnight in Paro Day 2 Paro to Thimphu (2-hour drive)After breakfast you will drive to Thimphu. The Tashichho Dzong is a Buddhist monastery cum fortress at the northern edge of Thimphu the capital city of Bhutan. The Dzong was built on the western bank of the river Wang Chu, and has historically served at the seat of the Druk Desi or the Dharma Raja of Bhutan’s government. After the kings assumed power in 1907 this post was combined with that of the king and Thimphu severed as the summer capital of the kingdom before becoming the full time capital of Bhutan.The folk heritage museum was open to the general public in 2001 upon completion. It treasures troves of culture and rich Bhutanese heritage provide rich insights into the Bhutanese ethos. Try to schedule your visit during the morning hours since the museum is less crowded at that time and there is plenty of sunlight to go around.The second important Museum that also opened its doors in 2001 is the National Textile Museum of Bhutan. During a trip to this museum you will get an up close and personal experience of the living national art of weaving. The National Memorial was built by Bhutan's third king, H.M. Jigme Dorji Wangchuck who is also known as the "father of modern Bhutan." He wanted to erect a monument carrying the message of world peace and prosperity. Overnight in Thimphu Day 3 Thimphu to Paro (hike to Taktsang Monastery)After an early breakfast you will drive to Paro. In the afternoon you will hike to Taktsang (Tiger's Nest) Monastery, which is Bhutan's most famous monastery. It is perched on the edge of a steep cliff, about 900 meters above Paro Valley. The hike to reach the viewpoint to the monastery makes for a nice half-day excursion. In the evening you can visit a traditional farmhouse and, if you wish, enjoy a typical Bhutanese dinner. Day 4 Depart Paro
3-Night Best of Bhutan Tour From Paro
This tour will take you to few districts in Bhutan. You have the choice for a simple sightseeing tour or add little adventure to it. If you travel coincides with a festival then you will witness some unique festival in Bhutan. This tour is ideal for family and small group travel.Day 1 Arrive in ParoOn arrival you will be greeted by our representative and transferred to your hotel. Rimpung Dzong The Paro Dzong is probably Bhutan's best known and most iconic Dzong. This is probably the first building you will notice when you land at Paro International Airport and will probably be your first memory of Bhutan. The imposing Dzong is perhaps the finest example of Dzong architecture existing the world today, the massive buttered walls of the fortress dominate over the valley. The Rinpung Dzong's names translates to the " Fortress on a heap of Jewels ".Ta Dzong ( National Museum ) The National Museum of Bhutan is housed inside the six storied circular Ta Dzong. The Ta Dzong is a medieval watch tower situated above the Rimpung Dzong. The Ta Dzong was constructed in 1656 with a purpose to give advance warning to the Paro Dzong in case of an approaching army, in fact the word Ta means 'to see' in Dzongkha. The future first king was imprisoned here for a brief period in 1872. In 1968 the Ta Dzong was converted into the National Museum of Bhutan. The Museum houses a priceless collection of textile, costumes, paintings, appliqué, wooden handicrafts, weapons, armour and jewellery. There is a small section dedicated to the natural history of Bhutan. There is a small chapel on the top of the building with icons representing Himalayan Buddhist traditions.Overnight in Paro Day 2 Paro to Thimphu (2-hour drive)After breakfast you will drive to Thimphu. Do the following sightseeing. Kuenselphodrang, Tashichho dzong, Folk heritage museum, National textile museums, National memorial chorten Overnight in Thimphu Day 3 Thimphu to Paro (hike to Taktsang Monastery)After an early breakfast you will drive to Paro. In the afternoon you will hike to Taktsang (Tiger's Nest) Monastery, which is Bhutan's most famous monastery. It is perched on the edge of a steep cliff, about 900 meters above Paro Valley. The hike to reach the viewpoint to the monastery makes for a nice half-day excursion. In the evening you can visit a traditional farmhouse and, if you wish, enjoy a typical Bhutanese dinner. Day 4 Depart Paro
3-Night Local Home Stay Experience in Paro
Day 1 Arrive in ParoOn arrival you will be greeted by our representative and transferred to your hotel. Rimpung Dzong The Paro Dzong is probably Bhutan's best known and most iconic Dzong. This is probably the first building you will notice when you land at Paro International Airport and will probably be your first memory of Bhutan. Ta Dzong The National Museum of Bhutan is housed inside the six storied circular Ta Dzong. Overnight in Paro in a farm house. You will stay tonight in a house in the village with a local family. You will eat and get to see the family go about their daily chore. Day 2 Paro to Thimphu (2-hour drive)After breakfast you will drive to Thimphu. Tashichho dzong The Tashichho Dzong is a Buddhist monastery cum fortress at the northern edge of Thimphu the capital city of Bhutan. The Dzong was built on the western bank of the river Wang Chu, and has historically served at the seat of the Druk Desi or the Dharma Raja of Bhutan’s government. After the kings assumed power in 1907 this post was combined with that of the king and Thimphu severed as the summer capital of the kingdom before becoming the full time capital of Bhutan.Folk heritage museum. The folk heritage museum was open to the general public in 2001 upon completion. It treasures troves of culture and rich Bhutanese heritage provide rich insights into the Bhutanese ethos. Try to schedule your visit during the morning hours since the museum is less crowded at that time and there is plenty of sunlight to go around.National textile museums:The second important Museum that also opened its doors in 2001 is the National Textile Museum of Bhutan. During a trip to this museum you will get an up close and personal experience of the living national art of weaving. The changing exhibitions at the museum will introduce you to the major weaving techniques that the weavers employ to make these beautiful fabrics. It also gives you a chance to see the various styles of dressing of the men and women from different parts of Bhutan. National memorial chorten The National Memorial was built by Bhutan's third king, H.M. Jigme Dorji Wangchuck who is also known as the "father of modern Bhutan." He wanted to erect a monument carrying the message of world peace and prosperity. Overnight in Thimphu Day 3 Thimphu to Paro (hike to Taktsang Monastery)After an early breakfast you will drive to Paro. In the afternoon you will hike to Taktsang (Tiger's Nest) Monastery, which is Bhutan's most famous monastery. It is perched on the edge of a steep cliff, about 900 meters above Paro Valley. The hike to reach the viewpoint to the monastery makes for a nice half-day excursion. In the evening you can visit a traditional farmhouse and, if you wish, enjoy a typical Bhutanese dinner. Day 4 Depart Paro
Taktsang day hike
After early morning breakfast, We will take you for a morning hike up to Taktsang Monastery, also known as ‘Tiger’s Nest’. Hanging precariously and magically from a rather steep cliff, the Taktshang monastery is a monument of genuine pride for the Bhutanese nation. It defies architectural principles to the core and amazes tourists from around the world. It is a sight to behold. Taktsang or the Tigers lair as the monastery is called, it is widely regarded is one of the most important monuments of spiritual significance in Bhutan. Its history is deeply associated with the visit of Guru Padmasambhava, the revered Indian saint who came to Bhutan in the 8th century AD. The cave was named Taktsang after Guru Rinpoche flew into the cave from KurtoeSingyeDzong in eastern Bhutan while riding on a tigress. When he landed in the cave, he took the wrathful form of Guru DorjiDrolo who is regarded as one of the eight manifestations of Guru Rinpoche to decimate the demons. Several saints have chosen this sanctuary to pray and meditate in solitude. The monastery was built in 1692 by Gyalse Tenzin Rabgaye who is said to be one of the reincarnations of Guru Rinpoche. The Monastery consists of four main temples along with their residences that are constructed along the rock ledge. There 8 caves in total out of which 4 are relatively easy to access. The monastery was ravaged by fire twice in the 1900s first in 1951 and later the fire of 1998, which nearly destroyed the monastery completely. The government then undertook a comprehensive reconstruction in 200 with funding from foreign donors. The monastery was recreated to its original splendor and re-opened to the public shortly thereafter. From the road, the hike toward Taktsang follows an uphill route and takes approximately 3-4 hours at an average walking pace on a clear, sunny day. We recommend that you carry sunscreen lotion, large quantities of drinking water, a walking stick just in case you need to shoo of the birds and a hat to further protect yourself from the sun.
4 Nights 5 Days Bhutan at a Glance Tour
Day 01 : Home-Paro-Thimphu[LD]Arrive by Druk air-A319, the only national carrier. On arrival and after visa formalities you will be received by our guide and transfer to Thimphu (54 kms, 1 & 1/2 hrs). O/N in Hotel. You may fly to Paro from Kathmandu,Delhi,Kolkata,Dhaka,Bangkok,Singapore,Yangoon. Day 02 : Thimphu-Punakha/Wangdiphodrang[BLD]AM Thimphu sightseeing - visit the Memorial chorten built in the memory of the late King Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, 15 century Changangkha monastery and the new Drupthob nunnery temple.PM drive 3 hours to Punkha/Wangduephodrang crossing the Dochula pass 3100 meters. On fine weather you will see the eastern Himalayan ranges including the highest mountain in Bhutan Mt.Gangar Punsum 7520 meters. The drive from the pass is all the way downhill dropping to the lower and warmer valleys of lobesa. Visit the Wangduephodrang Dzong from outside and the market area. Drive to Punakha and overnight in Hotel. Day 03 : Punakha- Paro[BLD]AM visit the Punakha Dzong which served as an old capital of Bhutan. This remarkable fortress is built between two rivers and has survived many glacial floods and fire. Every year during the month of February a procession known as the Punakha Serda takes place to commemorate the victory over the Tibetans. Drive 3 hours to Thimphu for lunch and proceed 2 hours to Paro via visiting the oldest building in Bhutan, the Simtokha Dzong. It now serves as a Buddhist university. Overnight in Hotel. Day 04: Paro[BLD]Day hike to the Taktsang monastery. The hike which is all the way uphill takes about 2 /3 hours through villages and pine forests. The monastery clings to a huge granite cliff 800 meters from the paro valley. PM visit Ta Dzong & Rinpung Dzong. Stroll back to Resort. Evening at leisure. Overnight in Hotel. Day 05: Paro-Home[B] You may fly to Kathmandu,Delhi,Kolkata,Dhaka,Bangkok,Singapore,Yangoon from Paro..
Bhutan Delight Tour
Day I: Paro Sightseeing On arrival at Paro Airport, our guide will receive you.Then drive towards Ta Dzong and Paro Dzong about 30 minutes. The Houses for Bhutan National Museum. After spending about 1.5 hours at museum and sightseeing around, the guest will serve lunch at local restaurant, the first time experience of local cuisine. Dinner and Halt at Olathang Hotel Day II: Sightseeing and Hiking Chelela Pass After breakfast, drive about 45 minutes from Paro to Chele La pass at about 3800 meters. From the road, walk up the incline around 1.5 hours towards the highest point at 4500 meters for a majestic view of the Himalaya range, including Mount Jomolhari and other peaks. Walk down the hill through natural forest and after 1.5 hours reach at Kila Gompa, a nunnery inhabited and another temple called Gorina Lhakhang. Then back to the car, which takes around 30 minutes. The lunch will be ready. Drive back to Paro. Dinner and halt at Olathang Hotel Day III: Paro to Thimphu Check out hotel after the breakfast and drive 20 minutes to visit Tamchog Lhakhang and drive 30 minutes towards Thimphu City. Check-in Pedling hotel,Thimphu and lunch will be serve. Followed by sightseeing about 3 hours such as famous places like National Memorial Chorten, Buddha Point or Kuensel Phodrang and Takin zoo.Then visit local Painting school and Handicrafts shops. Followed by visiting Trashi Chhoe Dzong. Dinner and Halt at Pedling Hotel Day IV: Thimphu to Punakha Visit farmer’s vegetable market nearby town after the breakfast.Then drive about 30 minutes towards Dochu La Pass (3050m) from where one can see 108 chortens stupa and have a spectacular view of the Himalayas. Followed by driving towards Punakha about 60 minutes. On the way, you will enjoy lunch at restaurant. After visiting Punakha Dzong, dinner Halt at Meripuensum Hotel, Punakha. Day V: Punakha, Wangdidu, Paro & Hiking at Dochula After breakfast enjoy sightseeing around Punakha and Wangdu. The drive back to Dochula and do hiking for 4-5hours towards Lungchuzekha Goenpa (temple) through a forest of hemlock, birch and rhododendrons and large meadow. Drive back to Paro and free evening at Paro and dinner at Local restaurant. Halt at Olathang Hotel Paro Day VI: Paro Hike to Taktsang Gonpa Experience best hike towards Paro Taktshang after breakfast. Located at two thousand feet from the valley floor to a sheer cliff face high above the Paro valley. Enjoy lunch nearby Taktsang. Back to town and towards 6.00 PM our office will host farewell dinner. Halt at Olathang Hotel Day VII: Departure You will drive to airport after breakfast for departure