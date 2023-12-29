Since opening to tourism in 1974, the Kingdom of Bhutan has long been a place that’s fascinated travelers. The country may be small, but criss-crossing its Himalayan terrain takes time and expertise.

When traveling in Bhutan, a car is the best way to get around, but it’s important to know the country’s unique rules first. Here’s our guide for how to make the most of your time in the “Land of the Thunder Dragon,” from the capital city of Thimphu to the spiritual center of Bumthang.

Taking a guided tour is an efficient way to travel in Bhutan

Getting around in Bhutan is no easy feat; the roads hug mountainside cliffs zig-zagging endlessly, and around any corner there may be a giant yak waiting. But road-tripping through Bhutan is one of the most exciting and beautiful journeys you can take.

Although travelers can now visit the country without going through a tour company, expert local ones like Illuminating Tours have made the process for travelers easy and efficient. The company’s local driver and guide organize all the transport and how to best get between the five main tourist destinations of Paro, Thimphu, Gangtey, Punakha and Bumthang.

Let your driver tackle the cliff-hugging hairpin bends while you enjoy the scenery © Wanchanta / Getty Images

Driving in Bhutan is easier than you think

Renting a car is the best and most popular way to traverse the country’s winding roads. But you won’t be driving yourself from town to town –every rental comes with a driver, and outside of Thimphu and Paro, you'll need to hire a guide too. And while it may sound like you’re giving up some travel freedom, as soon as you catch a glimpse at the roads in Bhutan, you’ll be glad you left driving in the hands of the professionals.

Although paved, most of the roads here are a series of hairpin turns that will make your stomach churn. So, if you’re prone to motion sickness, be sure to pack some medication with you. The vistas are stunning, so having a driver gives you time to focus your attention on the landscape rather than the road.

Grabbing a taxi can be a reasonably priced option

Taxis are an option if you’re determined to explore Bhutan without the same driver. Travelers can get a taxi from the airport of their hotel to their destination for a flat fee. The fees are determined by the Roads Safety and Transport Authority, but travelers often report room for negotiation. Be aware if you are traveling outside of Paro and Thimphu, you will need a guide to accompany you.

Buses traverse the country, but come with caveats

Buses are the only mode of public transportation in Bhutan. Travelers can hop on a bus with their guide to travel between destinations throughout the country. And while it may be an affordable option, with tickets ranging from $2.40 to $12 for hours-long journeys, it’s not always comfortable. Crowded and sometimes unreliable, buses aren’t the fastest or most convenient mode of transport in Bhutan, but the winding roads do make it exciting.

For buses between districts, you can book tickets at DrukRide or using the DrukRide app and make online payment. As for the city buses, you can pay in cash to the driver if you don't have a bus card. You would still need a guide to accompany you if you are leaving Thimphu and Paro by bus.

Save travel time with an internal flight © mtcurado / Getty Images

Flying domestically will save hours

Although the destinations may look close on the map, the road conditions in Bhutan mean traveling to the various destinations takes hours. For travelers looking to save time but still visit the five main tourist centers, booking a domestic flight to Bumthang is the way to go. Drukair offers a 35-minute flight from Paro to Bumthang several times a week. Given that it saves you five to ten hours and has some gorgeous mountain views, it’s well worth it. From there, you can visit more remote parts of the country, including Eastern Bhutan.

Cycle or motorbike Bhutan for ultimate freedom

Cycling and motorbike trips are a fantastic way to experience Bhutan’s natural beauty and adrenaline-filled roads. Multiple tour companies like Spice Roads and T.U.S.K Motorcycle Tours lead multiday or multi-week tours on the back of bicycles and bikes. If you decide to do either, make sure you have some experience, as the conditions, hills and weather riding aren’t for beginners.

Follow a walking trail that spans Bhutan © Pascal Boegli / Getty Images

The Trans Bhutan Trail makes it perfect for hikers

Trekking is one of the most popular local and tourist activities in Bhutan. In 2022, the country opened the Trans Bhutan Trail, a 403km (250 mile) walking trail split into 28 sections, spanning from east to west. For the average hiker, the entire trail will take 36 days. Keep in mind that Bhutan’s $100 per day tourism fee makes it an expensive destination, so to maximize your experience and get the most out of your visit, splitting time between the trail and driving may be the best way to get around Bhutan.

Bhutan has one helicopter only

Bhutan’s wild weather and rugged terrain can make flying here slightly risky. After a crash in 2023, there is currently only one helicopter in operation in Bhutan, with plans to replace the current helicopter and add another in 2024. Sightseeing flights are available, but since the helicopter might be needed for emergency medical evacuations, search and rescue missions and fighting fires, commandeering the service for tourism is not recommended.

Accessible transportation in Bhutan

Bhutan is one of the world’s least accessible travel destinations. Vehicles become wheelchair accessible with the help and strength of your guide and driver, but it's getting up the many stairs leading to nearly every attraction and hotel that will prove near impossible for travelers with mobility challenges. For more information, see Lonely Planet's Accessible Travel Resources page.