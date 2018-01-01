Welcome to Paro
Top experiences in Paro
Paro activities
4-Day Dochula Pass Tour From Paro
Day 1 Arrive in ParoOn arrival you will be greeted by our representative and transferred to your hotel.The Paro Dzong is probably Bhutan's best known and most iconic Dzong. This is probably the first building you will notice when you land at Paro International Airport and will probably be your first memory of Bhutan. The imposing Dzong is perhaps the finest example of Dzong architecture existing the world today, the massive buttered walls of the fortress dominate over the valley. Ta Dzong. The National Museum of Bhutan is housed inside the six storied circular Ta Dzong. The Ta Dzong is a medieval watch tower situated above the Rimpung Dzong.Overnight in Paro Day 2 Paro to Thimphu (2-hour drive)After breakfast you will drive to Thimphu. The Tashichho Dzong is a Buddhist monastery cum fortress at the northern edge of Thimphu the capital city of Bhutan. The Dzong was built on the western bank of the river Wang Chu, and has historically served at the seat of the Druk Desi or the Dharma Raja of Bhutan’s government. After the kings assumed power in 1907 this post was combined with that of the king and Thimphu severed as the summer capital of the kingdom before becoming the full time capital of Bhutan.The folk heritage museum was open to the general public in 2001 upon completion. It treasures troves of culture and rich Bhutanese heritage provide rich insights into the Bhutanese ethos. Try to schedule your visit during the morning hours since the museum is less crowded at that time and there is plenty of sunlight to go around.The second important Museum that also opened its doors in 2001 is the National Textile Museum of Bhutan. During a trip to this museum you will get an up close and personal experience of the living national art of weaving. The National Memorial was built by Bhutan's third king, H.M. Jigme Dorji Wangchuck who is also known as the "father of modern Bhutan." He wanted to erect a monument carrying the message of world peace and prosperity. Overnight in Thimphu Day 3 Thimphu to Paro (hike to Taktsang Monastery)After an early breakfast you will drive to Paro. In the afternoon you will hike to Taktsang (Tiger's Nest) Monastery, which is Bhutan's most famous monastery. It is perched on the edge of a steep cliff, about 900 meters above Paro Valley. The hike to reach the viewpoint to the monastery makes for a nice half-day excursion. In the evening you can visit a traditional farmhouse and, if you wish, enjoy a typical Bhutanese dinner. Day 4 Depart Paro
3-Night Best of Bhutan Tour From Paro
This tour will take you to few districts in Bhutan. You have the choice for a simple sightseeing tour or add little adventure to it. If you travel coincides with a festival then you will witness some unique festival in Bhutan. This tour is ideal for family and small group travel.Day 1 Arrive in ParoOn arrival you will be greeted by our representative and transferred to your hotel. Rimpung Dzong The Paro Dzong is probably Bhutan's best known and most iconic Dzong. This is probably the first building you will notice when you land at Paro International Airport and will probably be your first memory of Bhutan. The imposing Dzong is perhaps the finest example of Dzong architecture existing the world today, the massive buttered walls of the fortress dominate over the valley. The Rinpung Dzong's names translates to the " Fortress on a heap of Jewels ".Ta Dzong ( National Museum ) The National Museum of Bhutan is housed inside the six storied circular Ta Dzong. The Ta Dzong is a medieval watch tower situated above the Rimpung Dzong. The Ta Dzong was constructed in 1656 with a purpose to give advance warning to the Paro Dzong in case of an approaching army, in fact the word Ta means 'to see' in Dzongkha. The future first king was imprisoned here for a brief period in 1872. In 1968 the Ta Dzong was converted into the National Museum of Bhutan. The Museum houses a priceless collection of textile, costumes, paintings, appliqué, wooden handicrafts, weapons, armour and jewellery. There is a small section dedicated to the natural history of Bhutan. There is a small chapel on the top of the building with icons representing Himalayan Buddhist traditions.Overnight in Paro Day 2 Paro to Thimphu (2-hour drive)After breakfast you will drive to Thimphu. Do the following sightseeing. Kuenselphodrang, Tashichho dzong, Folk heritage museum, National textile museums, National memorial chorten Overnight in Thimphu Day 3 Thimphu to Paro (hike to Taktsang Monastery)After an early breakfast you will drive to Paro. In the afternoon you will hike to Taktsang (Tiger's Nest) Monastery, which is Bhutan's most famous monastery. It is perched on the edge of a steep cliff, about 900 meters above Paro Valley. The hike to reach the viewpoint to the monastery makes for a nice half-day excursion. In the evening you can visit a traditional farmhouse and, if you wish, enjoy a typical Bhutanese dinner. Day 4 Depart Paro
3-Night Local Home Stay Experience in Paro
Day 1 Arrive in ParoOn arrival you will be greeted by our representative and transferred to your hotel. Rimpung Dzong The Paro Dzong is probably Bhutan's best known and most iconic Dzong. This is probably the first building you will notice when you land at Paro International Airport and will probably be your first memory of Bhutan. Ta Dzong The National Museum of Bhutan is housed inside the six storied circular Ta Dzong. Overnight in Paro in a farm house. You will stay tonight in a house in the village with a local family. You will eat and get to see the family go about their daily chore. Day 2 Paro to Thimphu (2-hour drive)After breakfast you will drive to Thimphu. Tashichho dzong The Tashichho Dzong is a Buddhist monastery cum fortress at the northern edge of Thimphu the capital city of Bhutan. The Dzong was built on the western bank of the river Wang Chu, and has historically served at the seat of the Druk Desi or the Dharma Raja of Bhutan’s government. After the kings assumed power in 1907 this post was combined with that of the king and Thimphu severed as the summer capital of the kingdom before becoming the full time capital of Bhutan.Folk heritage museum. The folk heritage museum was open to the general public in 2001 upon completion. It treasures troves of culture and rich Bhutanese heritage provide rich insights into the Bhutanese ethos. Try to schedule your visit during the morning hours since the museum is less crowded at that time and there is plenty of sunlight to go around.National textile museums:The second important Museum that also opened its doors in 2001 is the National Textile Museum of Bhutan. During a trip to this museum you will get an up close and personal experience of the living national art of weaving. The changing exhibitions at the museum will introduce you to the major weaving techniques that the weavers employ to make these beautiful fabrics. It also gives you a chance to see the various styles of dressing of the men and women from different parts of Bhutan. National memorial chorten The National Memorial was built by Bhutan's third king, H.M. Jigme Dorji Wangchuck who is also known as the "father of modern Bhutan." He wanted to erect a monument carrying the message of world peace and prosperity. Overnight in Thimphu Day 3 Thimphu to Paro (hike to Taktsang Monastery)After an early breakfast you will drive to Paro. In the afternoon you will hike to Taktsang (Tiger's Nest) Monastery, which is Bhutan's most famous monastery. It is perched on the edge of a steep cliff, about 900 meters above Paro Valley. The hike to reach the viewpoint to the monastery makes for a nice half-day excursion. In the evening you can visit a traditional farmhouse and, if you wish, enjoy a typical Bhutanese dinner. Day 4 Depart Paro
Taktsang day hike
After early morning breakfast, We will take you for a morning hike up to Taktsang Monastery, also known as ‘Tiger’s Nest’. Hanging precariously and magically from a rather steep cliff, the Taktshang monastery is a monument of genuine pride for the Bhutanese nation. It defies architectural principles to the core and amazes tourists from around the world. It is a sight to behold. Taktsang or the Tigers lair as the monastery is called, it is widely regarded is one of the most important monuments of spiritual significance in Bhutan. Its history is deeply associated with the visit of Guru Padmasambhava, the revered Indian saint who came to Bhutan in the 8th century AD. The cave was named Taktsang after Guru Rinpoche flew into the cave from KurtoeSingyeDzong in eastern Bhutan while riding on a tigress. When he landed in the cave, he took the wrathful form of Guru DorjiDrolo who is regarded as one of the eight manifestations of Guru Rinpoche to decimate the demons. Several saints have chosen this sanctuary to pray and meditate in solitude. The monastery was built in 1692 by Gyalse Tenzin Rabgaye who is said to be one of the reincarnations of Guru Rinpoche. The Monastery consists of four main temples along with their residences that are constructed along the rock ledge. There 8 caves in total out of which 4 are relatively easy to access. The monastery was ravaged by fire twice in the 1900s first in 1951 and later the fire of 1998, which nearly destroyed the monastery completely. The government then undertook a comprehensive reconstruction in 200 with funding from foreign donors. The monastery was recreated to its original splendor and re-opened to the public shortly thereafter. From the road, the hike toward Taktsang follows an uphill route and takes approximately 3-4 hours at an average walking pace on a clear, sunny day. We recommend that you carry sunscreen lotion, large quantities of drinking water, a walking stick just in case you need to shoo of the birds and a hat to further protect yourself from the sun.
4 Nights 5 Days Bhutan at a Glance Tour
Day 01 : Home-Paro-Thimphu[LD]Arrive by Druk air-A319, the only national carrier. On arrival and after visa formalities you will be received by our guide and transfer to Thimphu (54 kms, 1 & 1/2 hrs). O/N in Hotel. You may fly to Paro from Kathmandu,Delhi,Kolkata,Dhaka,Bangkok,Singapore,Yangoon. Day 02 : Thimphu-Punakha/Wangdiphodrang[BLD]AM Thimphu sightseeing - visit the Memorial chorten built in the memory of the late King Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, 15 century Changangkha monastery and the new Drupthob nunnery temple.PM drive 3 hours to Punkha/Wangduephodrang crossing the Dochula pass 3100 meters. On fine weather you will see the eastern Himalayan ranges including the highest mountain in Bhutan Mt.Gangar Punsum 7520 meters. The drive from the pass is all the way downhill dropping to the lower and warmer valleys of lobesa. Visit the Wangduephodrang Dzong from outside and the market area. Drive to Punakha and overnight in Hotel. Day 03 : Punakha- Paro[BLD]AM visit the Punakha Dzong which served as an old capital of Bhutan. This remarkable fortress is built between two rivers and has survived many glacial floods and fire. Every year during the month of February a procession known as the Punakha Serda takes place to commemorate the victory over the Tibetans. Drive 3 hours to Thimphu for lunch and proceed 2 hours to Paro via visiting the oldest building in Bhutan, the Simtokha Dzong. It now serves as a Buddhist university. Overnight in Hotel. Day 04: Paro[BLD]Day hike to the Taktsang monastery. The hike which is all the way uphill takes about 2 /3 hours through villages and pine forests. The monastery clings to a huge granite cliff 800 meters from the paro valley. PM visit Ta Dzong & Rinpung Dzong. Stroll back to Resort. Evening at leisure. Overnight in Hotel. Day 05: Paro-Home[B] You may fly to Kathmandu,Delhi,Kolkata,Dhaka,Bangkok,Singapore,Yangoon from Paro..
5 Nights 6 Days Glimpse of Bhutan Tour Includes Paro Thimphu and Punakha
Day 01:Arrive Paro, drive to Thimphu (LD):Flight to Paro then drive to Thimphu. Overnight. You may fly to Paro from Kathmandu,Delhi,Kolkata,Dhaka,Bangkok,Singapore,Yangoon.Day 02: Thimphu (B/L/D) Full day sightseeing in Thimphu(BLD).After breakfast Thimphu sightseeing. Visit Trashichhoedzong, the beautiful medieval fortress/monastery which houses most of the Government’s office and King’s Throne room It is also the summer residence of Je Khenpo,the Chief Abbot.Then visit National Library which has vast collection of ancient Buddhist texts and manuscripts.After that drive to Arts & Crafts School,famous for traditional thangkha paintings. Here you will see ,students at work producing intricate design on cloth.After lunch visit Handicrafts Emporium which displays wide assortment of beautifully handwoven and crafted products. Then drive to Memorial Chorten, the stupa built in the memory of Bhutan’s Third King who is popularly regarded as Father of modern Bhutan. The paintings and statues inside this monument provide a deep insight into Buddhist philosophy. Overnight at the hotel in Thimphu.Day 03:Thimphu/ Punakha ( 75 Km, 3 Hours )(BLD)After breakfast drive to Punakha with a short stop at Dochula pass(3,080m) stopping briefly here to take in the view and admire the chorten, mani wall, and prayer flags which decorate the highest point on the road. Later visit Punakha Dzong then to Wangduephodrang visiting Dzong and local market. The district of Wangduephodrang is also famous for its bamboo products, slate and stone carvings.Overnight at the hotel in Punakha.Day 04: Punakha – Paro (125 Km, 4 Hours)(BLD)After breakfast drive to Paro en route visit Simtokha Dzong, Afternoon in Paro visit Ta Dzong, the National Museum of the Kingdom. Originally built as Watch Tower since 1967 it is serving as the National Museum of the country and holding fascinating collection of art, artifacts, thangkha paintings and Bhutan’s exquisite postage stamps.Afterwards, walk down a hillside trail to visit Rinpung Dzong. Overnight at the hotel in Paro.Day 05: Paro Sightseeing(BLD) After breakfast drive north of Paro valley to ruins of Drukgyel Dozng.From this fort Bhutanese repelled several invasions by Tibetan armies.Nearby visit traditional Bhutanese Farm House which offers good insight into lifestyle of local people.Then take an excursion to Taktsang Monastery, the most famous of Bhutanese monasteries.While return to Paro town visit en route Kyichu Lhakhang, Overnight at the hotel in Paro.Day 06:Depart Paro(B)After breakfast drive to the airport for flight to onward destination.You may fly to Kathmandu,Delhi,Kolkata,Dhaka,Bangkok,Singapore,Yangoon from Paro..