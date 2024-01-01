Joo Chiat Road

Singapore

LoginSave

A hub for Peranakan culture, Joo Chiat Rd is lined with ornate shophouses, dusty antiques workshops, Islamic fashion boutiques, low-fuss eateries and trendy cafes. The streets coming off are also worth exploring, particularly the stunning Peranakan terrace houses of Koon Seng Rd and Joo Chiat Pl.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The red Panda

    Singapore Zoo

    10.07 MILES

    The line between zoo and botanic oasis blurs at this pulse-slowing sweep of spacious, naturalistic enclosures and interactive attractions. Get up close to…

  • Supertree Grove in the Garden by the Bay in Singapore

    Gardens by the Bay

    3.11 MILES

    Singapore's 21st-century botanical garden is a S$1 billion, 101-hectare fantasy land of space-age biodomes, high-tech Supertrees and whimsical sculptures…

  • National Gallery Singapore

    National Gallery Singapore

    3.74 MILES

    Connected by a striking aluminium and glass canopy, Singapore's historic City Hall and Old Supreme Court buildings now form the city's breathtaking…

  • Singapore Botanic Gardens

    Singapore Botanic Gardens

    5.89 MILES

    Singapore's 74-hectare botanic wonderland is a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of the city's most arresting attractions. Established in 1860, it's a…

  • SINGAPORE - MARCH 1, 2015: Day scene of Henderson wave bridge, Singapore. Henderson wave bridge is one of the most attractive pedestrian bridge in Singapore. ; Shutterstock ID 326798276; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmore; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

    Southern Ridges

    7.54 MILES

    Made up of a series of parks and hills connecting Kent Ridge Park to Mt Faber and the Labrador Nature Reserve, the Southern Ridges will have you trekking…

  • MacRitchie Reservoir Park, Singapore

    MacRitchie Reservoir

    5.15 MILES

    MacRitchie Reservoir makes for a calming, evocative jungle escape. Walking trails skirt the water's edge and snake through the mature secondary rainforest…

  • Baba House

    Baba House

    5.01 MILES

    Baba House is one of Singapore's best-preserved Peranakan heritage homes. Built in the 1890s, this beautiful blue three-storey building was donated to the…

  • Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM)

    Asian Civilisations Museum

    3.81 MILES

    This remarkable museum houses the region's most comprehensive collection of pan-Asian treasures. Its galleries explore the history, cultures, textiles and…

View more attractions

Nearby Singapore attractions

1. Peranakan Terrace Houses

0.03 MILES

Just off Joo Chiat Rd, Koon Seng Rd and Joo Chiat Pl feature Singapore's most extraordinary Peranakan terrace houses, joyously decorated with stucco…

2. Kuan Im Tng Temple

0.14 MILES

Dedicated to Kuan Yin, goddess of mercy, this beautiful Buddhist temple is home to many festivals throughout the year. Of particular interest to temple…

3. Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple

0.3 MILES

Easily among the most beautiful Hindu temples in Singapore, Sri Senpaga Vinayagar's interior is adorned with wonderfully colourful devotional art, all…

5. Church of the Holy Family

0.4 MILES

With its gracefully curving roof, stained glass and gleaming white edifice, this Catholic church displays an interesting mixture of Western and Asian…

6. Katong Antique House

0.41 MILES

Part shop, part museum, the Katong Antique House is a labour of love for owner Peter Wee, a fourth-generation Baba Peranakan. A noted expert on Peranakan…

7. Geylang Serai Market

0.54 MILES

Suitably inspired by kampong architecture, this bustling market lies at the heart of Singapore's Malay community. The ground floor is crammed with stalls…

8. East Coast Park

0.88 MILES

This 15km stretch of seafront park is where Singaporeans come to swim, windsurf, wakeboard, kayak, picnic, bicycle, in-line skate, skateboard and – of…