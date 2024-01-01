Joo Chiat Road

A hub for Peranakan culture, Joo Chiat Rd is lined with ornate shophouses, dusty antiques workshops, Islamic fashion boutiques, low-fuss eateries and trendy cafes. The streets coming off are also worth exploring, particularly the stunning Peranakan terrace houses of Koon Seng Rd and Joo Chiat Pl.
Nearby Singapore attractions
0.03 MILES
Just off Joo Chiat Rd, Koon Seng Rd and Joo Chiat Pl feature Singapore's most extraordinary Peranakan terrace houses, joyously decorated with stucco…
0.14 MILES
Dedicated to Kuan Yin, goddess of mercy, this beautiful Buddhist temple is home to many festivals throughout the year. Of particular interest to temple…
3. Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple
0.3 MILES
Easily among the most beautiful Hindu temples in Singapore, Sri Senpaga Vinayagar's interior is adorned with wonderfully colourful devotional art, all…
4. Jousting Painters Mural by Ernest Zacharevic
0.32 MILES
Street artist Ernest Zacharevic (www.ernestzacharevic.com) has been dubbed the Malaysian Banksy. Born in Lithuania and based in Penang, the 20-something…
0.4 MILES
With its gracefully curving roof, stained glass and gleaming white edifice, this Catholic church displays an interesting mixture of Western and Asian…
0.41 MILES
Part shop, part museum, the Katong Antique House is a labour of love for owner Peter Wee, a fourth-generation Baba Peranakan. A noted expert on Peranakan…
0.54 MILES
Suitably inspired by kampong architecture, this bustling market lies at the heart of Singapore's Malay community. The ground floor is crammed with stalls…
0.88 MILES
This 15km stretch of seafront park is where Singaporeans come to swim, windsurf, wakeboard, kayak, picnic, bicycle, in-line skate, skateboard and – of…