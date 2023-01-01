Geylang Serai Market

Suitably inspired by kampong architecture, this bustling market lies at the heart of Singapore's Malay community. The ground floor is crammed with stalls selling everything from tropical fruits and spices to halal meats and Malay CDs. Upstairs, cheap, colourful Islamic fashion hobnobs with a popular hawker centre. Lined with great Malay and Indian stalls, the hawker centre is a good spot for a fix of pisang goreng (banana fritters) and bandung (milk with rose-cordial syrup).