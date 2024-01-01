Built on Orchard Rd in the 1850s, the whimsically ornate Sri Sivan Temple was uprooted and moved to Serangoon Rd in the 1980s before moving to its current location in 1993. The Hindu temple is especially unique for its fusion of both north and south Indian architectural influences, melding beautifully in this grandly ornate octagonal structure.
