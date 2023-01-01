This 15km stretch of seafront park is where Singaporeans come to swim, windsurf, wakeboard, kayak, picnic, bicycle, in-line skate, skateboard and – of course – eat. You'll find swaying coconut palms, patches of bushland, a lagoon, sea-sports clubs, and some excellent eating options. Renting a bike, enjoying the sea breezes, watching the veritable city of container ships out in the strait, and capping it all off with a beachfront meal is one of the most pleasant ways to spend a Singapore afternoon.

East Coast Park starts at the end of Tanjong Katong Rd in Joo Chiat (Katong) and ends at the National Sailing Centre in Bedok, which is actually closer to the Tanah Merah MRT station. It's connected to Changi Beach Park by the Coastal Park Connector Network (PCN), a 15km park connector running along Changi Coast Rd, beside the airport runway. At the western end of the park, the bicycle track continues right through to the Kallang River.

From central Singapore, catch bus 36, 48 or 196 to Marine Parade Rd, then walk south one block to East Coast Parkway (ECP), crossing it to East Coast Park via one of the pedestrian underpasses.