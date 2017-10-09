Stand up Paddle Lesson

We commence our lesson with a safety briefing, then a full description of what to do, how to stand and how to turn, and of course a quick demo from our friendly instructors, then onto the water to test your balance and ability! You will be amazed how easy this is to learn and we will have you cruising like a SUP pro before you realise it. Once everyone is confidant with their balance and turning we ease our way down the river cruising past the mansions of Paradise Waters stopping near the Marriott for a brief rest and some paddle technique tips. We return to the launch location for a group photo and a debrief of what we saw and experienced. You will love this activity as it is both calm & fun at the same time. Lots of treasured memories of your experience can be shared on Social Media or sent to your email. After the lesson immerse yourself into local area and activity by enjoying a meal or coffee at the Famous Bumbles Cafe or perhaps you would prefer to sit in the park and enjoy Fish and Chips from the local cafe whilst taking in the beauty of Budds Beach and surrounds. Lessons commence at 10:00 AM Daily (weather permitting) Meeting Point - Shop 4, 19 River Drive, Budds Beach, Surfers Paradise Full instruction & water safety briefing All equipment provided 1.5 hour fully instructed lesson on flat water only Photos included Life-jackets available Includes rest stops More InformationStand up paddle boarding is fun, exciting and also very relaxing. As a fitness regime SUP (stand up paddle) is becoming more popular as paddlers find it is a calorie burner even if you are leisurely meandering on the water. Try to do a yoga pose but be prepared to get wet Budds Beach, right in the heart of Surfers Paradise, is a friendly quiet place to take on this new activity; we have a café, playgrounds & amenities to make your visit more comfortable, our locals’ best-kept secret! The dolphins visit us in the river quite often so keep an eye out for them frolicking in the shallows of the river at Budds Beach