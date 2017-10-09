Welcome to Gold Coast
While Surfers Paradise’s malls and mega-clubs let the party-hard kids have their fun, the other neighbourhoods have a distinct charm of their own. Main Beach and Broadbeach corner coastal chic; Burleigh Heads, Mermaid and Palm Beach have a retro charm and booming culinary scene; while Coolangatta pleases with its pro-surfer vibe. Not to be overlooked is the lush, misty subtropical rainforest of the hinterland.
2-Hour Beginners Surf Lesson at Surfers Paradise
Lessons will be held at the best location for all skill levels, from someone who has never tried a surf lesson, to both beginners and intermediate surfers.The Spit, located at at Main Beach, is where the locals go to learn surfing, it is safe and the waves are small and easy to ride. The Spit is the only beach on the Gold Coast that does not have high rise buildings, it is very beautiful. Your instructors are experts at teaching and they will do everything they can to make you feel safe and have lots of fun, even if you are not a good swimmer. All equipment rental is included as part of this package. You can also take commemorative photos of every class that you can purchase and receive via USB drive (own expense).Free transport to and from the beach is available from all hotels in Surfers Paradise. If you have your own car there is all day free parking. The lessons are at 10am and 1pm daily.
Surfing Lesson at Cheyne Horan School of Surf on the Sunshine Coast
After hotel pickup in Surfers Paradise, meet your professional instructor, who chooses the best and safest area for surfing on the day of your lesson. Using a soft surfboard throughout your lesson, chances are good you'll be standing up on your board by the end; if not, you'll receive a voucher for another surf lesson. Classes are open to all ages and group types, including adults, families, couples, groups, and kids. Specifically designed to teach you to surf at your own pace, lessons take place in a relaxed, supportive atmosphere to build self-confidence. In addition to surfing skills, you'll learn surf safety, etiquette, and ocean awareness. At the end of your lesson, receive a certificate to show off back home. Lessons are progressive, so you'll learn new techniques and skills each time if you take more than one. All equipment is included, as well as hotel transfers.
Gold Coast to Treetop Challenge and Thunderbird Park
Thunderbird Park has gum studded powered and unpowered camp and caravan sites along with bunk room camping.Thunderbird Park's range of onsite adventure activities adds to the fun. Fossick for gemstone-filled thundereggs formed when dinosaurs roamed the earth. Find treasure and meet Rockodile, Thunderbird Park's rock expert. TreeTop Challenge is Australia's first Adventure Park in the TreeTops and has been open on North Tamborine since April 2007. The TreeTop Challenge is fun, challenging and appeals to the daredevil in everyone.With 120 challenges over 6 courses, spanning through 9 acres of un-spoilt natural bushland combining rope and wire challenges. Hang about in the trees, climb the ladders, balance on the suspended bridges and jump on up to 12 flying foxes - it's great fun and it's safe.The Canyon flyer is the most extreme adventure attraction on the Gold Coast and is one of Australia's largest guided Zipline Canopy Tours of up to 10 adventurers with 2 awesome guides. The Zipline Tour, consists of 7 Huge Zip Lines that cross Cedar Creek Canyon multiple times before dropping into the canyon and flying just above the tree top canopy below. During the Zipline Tour you get more than 60m high and get up to speeds as fast as 70km's per hour! The Zipline tour takes 3hrs to complete and also has a great 4wd experience as we take you from our reception to the start of your adventure. Go Horse Riding, bush walking or play laser skirmish in an outstanding rainforest battlefield, themed with an authentic Kokoda village. Set in the heart of Thunderbird Park is the new addition of the Terrace Kiosk with a wood fired pizza oven, offering affordable and tasty meals and snacks and the Terrace Deli sells essential items and take away frozen delicacies that are easily microwaved.A hidden oasis just 1 hour drive from the Gold Coast and just over an hour from Brisbane.
Stand up Paddle Lesson
We commence our lesson with a safety briefing, then a full description of what to do, how to stand and how to turn, and of course a quick demo from our friendly instructors, then onto the water to test your balance and ability! You will be amazed how easy this is to learn and we will have you cruising like a SUP pro before you realise it. Once everyone is confidant with their balance and turning we ease our way down the river cruising past the mansions of Paradise Waters stopping near the Marriott for a brief rest and some paddle technique tips. We return to the launch location for a group photo and a debrief of what we saw and experienced. You will love this activity as it is both calm & fun at the same time. Lots of treasured memories of your experience can be shared on Social Media or sent to your email. After the lesson immerse yourself into local area and activity by enjoying a meal or coffee at the Famous Bumbles Cafe or perhaps you would prefer to sit in the park and enjoy Fish and Chips from the local cafe whilst taking in the beauty of Budds Beach and surrounds. Lessons commence at 10:00 AM Daily (weather permitting) Meeting Point - Shop 4, 19 River Drive, Budds Beach, Surfers Paradise Full instruction & water safety briefing All equipment provided 1.5 hour fully instructed lesson on flat water only Photos included Life-jackets available Includes rest stops More InformationStand up paddle boarding is fun, exciting and also very relaxing. As a fitness regime SUP (stand up paddle) is becoming more popular as paddlers find it is a calorie burner even if you are leisurely meandering on the water. Try to do a yoga pose but be prepared to get wet Budds Beach, right in the heart of Surfers Paradise, is a friendly quiet place to take on this new activity; we have a café, playgrounds & amenities to make your visit more comfortable, our locals’ best-kept secret! The dolphins visit us in the river quite often so keep an eye out for them frolicking in the shallows of the river at Budds Beach
Stand up Paddle Hire
We commence your board hire with a safety briefing, then a full description of where to paddle and how long it will take you to paddle here and there. You will be provided with a laminated map of the area showing points of interest and areas to avoid. You will love paddling here as there is loads to see and it is both calm & fun at the same time. Lots of treasured memories of your experience can be shared on Social Media. After your SUP activity immerse yourself in the local way of life by enjoying a meal or coffee at the Famous Bumbles Cafe or perhaps you would prefer to sit in the park and enjoy Fish and Chips from the local cafe whilst taking in the beauty of Budds Beach and surrounds. Hire availability commences at 8:00 AM Daily (weather permitting) Meeting Point - Shop 4, 19 River Drive, Budds Beach, Surfers Paradise Full water safety briefing All equipment provided - board, paddle, leg rope Ask us to take your Photo for Social Media Life-jackets available More InformationStand up paddle boarding is fun, exciting and also very relaxing. As a fitness regime SUP (stand up paddle) is becoming more popular as paddlers find it is a calorie burner even if you are leisurely meandering on the water. Try to do a yoga pose but be prepared to get wet! Budds Beach, right in the heart of Surfers Paradise, is a friendly quiet place to SUP; we have a café, playgrounds & amenities to make your visit more comfortable, our locals’ best-kept secret! The dolphins visit us in the river quite often so keep an eye out for them frolicking in the shallows of the river at Budds Beach
Go Fish Luxury One Day Fishing Charter from Gold Coast
Fishing in complete style with Crystal Blue - Broadwater or Open Water - Gold Coast Crystal Blue is an 80ft (24m) vessel of pure super yacht luxury. Enjoy a bespoke intimate charter in complete privacy for up to 60 passengers across 3 entertaining areas. Escape the crowds and explore unspoilt fishing locations only the locals get to enjoy, in comfort, style and speed. Our carefully selected experienced fishing guides will ensure your day is set up just right to ensure the fish are biting. You could even motor out into the open water for that selected species chase! With 700 horse power out-board engines CBX is ready to take you to far off places quicker than any other charter vessel. Overnight stay also an option for up to 8 guests. Our Crystal Blue Fishing Package is absolute 5 Star luxury with limousine transfers, gourmet food and personalised service. The full day yacht experience Includes:- Limousine transfer from Hotel 10 minute travel time to the prestigious Marina Mirage Cruise along the Broadwater to a selected fishing spot - seasonally selected Fishing with the assistance of an experienced guide. Gourmet lunch served onboard All food and beverage included. Limousine transfer back to Hotel ** Can be customised for half day **