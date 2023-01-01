Burleigh Head National Park

Burleigh Head is known to the local Kombumerri clan of the Yugambeh people as Jellurgal, who trace its formation to a creation spirit called Jabreen. As you walk the 1.2km (each way) Oceanview Track that edges this 27-hectare rainforest reserve, look out for the six-sided basalt columns Jabreen is said to have left in his wake. You might also spot sea eagles and, from May to November, whales. Side tracks lead up to a pair of lookouts.

The broad mouth of the Tallebudgera Creek, on its southeastern edge, is a popular swimming spot.