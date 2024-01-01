Surf World

This is the place to head if you're interested in Australia's surfing culture. Check out the evolution of surfboards from 1915 to present day, with over 100 boards on display. There's also personal memorabilia from some of Australia's surfing stars (signed bikinis and board shorts, photographs, trophies etc).
