Minjungbal Aboriginal Cultural Centre

This small cultural centre set in a grove of old gum trees on the Tweed River provides an interesting insight into the traditional owners of the land, the Minjungbal people. Located in the home of late elder Aunty Margaret Kay, exhibits demonstrate traditional lifestyle, the influence of Pacific Islander (Kanak) refugees, and the pristine landscape prior to European arrival.

Even more fascinating is the Walk on Water loop, which follows boardwalks through the mangroves to a rare surviving Bora ring – a circle of raised earth that was once used for community gatherings. Note: it's cash only.