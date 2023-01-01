Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary

This nicely restrained, old-style operation includes Australia’s biggest rainforest aviary, where you can hand-feed a technicolour blur of rainbow lorikeets. There’s also kangaroo and crocodile feeding, photo ops with koalas, reptile shows, a treetop ropes course and Aboriginal dance displays (some activities have fees). There's often an adults-at-kids-prices special online. Note, the parking is $10 extra – or you can park for two hours around the corner for free.