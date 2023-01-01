Queensland’s oldest national park comprises 13 sections stretching across an 8km plateau. Pick up a map at the information centre in North Tamborine for easy-to-moderate walking trails to features such as the Witches Falls and Cameron Falls. In the Joalah section of the park, a 1.1km return walk through pretty rainforest leads to the Curtis Falls, tucked just below a busy road; look out for lyrebirds and platypuses.

From the Cedar Creek car park it's a short walk past a picnic area to the Cedar Creek Falls lookout. The track continues down through a rock-walled gorge to natural pools at their base. You can swim here, but follow the instructions on the signs.

Note, the waterfalls are at their most impressive after heavy rains; they reduce to little more than a trickle in drought conditions.