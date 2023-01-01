Hugging the water's edge on the Southport side of the Broadwater estuary, this large park features free barbecues, beach volleyball, a swimming pontoon, restaurants and the Great Lawn, where big public events like the Mayor's Christmas Carols are held. Best of all is Rockpools, a free water park for toddlers, where colourfully painted marine critters squirt water into a series of paddling pools. It's also home to the large outdoor pools of the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.