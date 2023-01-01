Australia's biggest theme park has stomach-churning thrill rides (with names like The Giant Drop and The Claw), whiz-bang multi-sensory rides (such as the Sky Voyager), an excellent Corroboree section featuring Aboriginal cultural displays and lots of native critters, plus Wiggles World and the DreamWorks Experience, both for younger kids. Other attractions include Tiger Island, showcasing Sumatran and white tigers. All passes give you entry to both Dreamworld and neighbouring WhiteWater World.