Naree Budjong Djara National Park is Straddie's heartland, home to the glittering Blue Lake (Kaboora). To access the park and the lake, head 6.5km east of Dunwich on Alfred Martin Way. From the roadside national park car park, follow the marked walking track, a 5.2km return trip. Keep an eye out for forest birds, skittish lizards and swamp wallabies along the way. There’s a wooden viewing platform at the lake, which is encircled by a forest of paperbarks, eucalypts and banksias.

You can cool off in the water, if you don’t mind the spooky unseen depths.