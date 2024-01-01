Salt Water Murris Quandamooka Aboriginal Art Gallery

Brisbane & Around

On Dunwich's main street, this Aboriginal-owned gallery space exhibits crafts and contemporary art by the island's traditional owners, the Quandamooka.

Nearby Brisbane & Around attractions

2. Brown Lake

1.75 MILES

About 4km east of Dunwich, sand-fringed Brown Lake gets its strained-tea hue from the native, medicinal tea trees that fringe it. The lake is a popular…

3. Naree Budjong Djara National Park

4.48 MILES

Naree Budjong Djara National Park is Straddie's heartland, home to the glittering Blue Lake (Kaboora). To access the park and the lake, head 6.5km east of…

4. Main Beach

9.39 MILES

Below North Gorge Walk in Point Lookout, surfers and bodyboarders descend on Main Beach in search of the ultimate wave. This wild stretch of open ocean…

5. Cylinder Beach

9.51 MILES

Bordered by Cylinder and Home Beach Headlands, this broad, beautiful beach is patrolled by lifesavers, offers easy access from the car park, and generally…

6. North Gorge Walk

9.83 MILES

At Point Lookout, this breathtaking 1.2km walk is a must. It’s an easy 20-minute loop around the headland along boardwalks, with the thrum of cicadas as…

7. Jan Powers Farmers Market

13.65 MILES

Down by the shore at Manly, this is an offshoot of the much-loved Brisbane market of the same name. Grab a takeaway coffee and pique your appetite eyeing…

8. Daisy Hill Koala Centre

17.31 MILES

About 25km southeast of the city, Daisy Hill is home to fat, happy-looking koalas – but this is no zoo. The surrounding conservation park is an important…