Old Government House

Queensland's most important heritage building, this 1862 showpiece was designed by estimable government architect Charles Tiffin as a residence for Sir George Bowen, Queensland’s first governor. The lavish innards were restored in 2009 and the property offers free podcast tours and one-hour guided tours; the latter must be booked in advance. The 1st floor houses the worthy William Robinson Gallery, dedicated to the Australian artist and home to an impressive collection of his paintings, prints, drawings, sculpture and ceramics.