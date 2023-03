If you're a hardcore fan of all things maritime, you'll probably enjoy this sea-salty museum. Its sprawling collection includes historic lighthouse parts, navigational instruments, model ships and the odd ship-cabin replica. The real highlight is the gigantic HMAS Diamantina, a restored WWII frigate that you can clamber aboard and explore.

The museum is located beside Goodwill Bridge, at the southern edge of South Bank Parklands.