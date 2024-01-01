Home of the weekend Collective Markets South Bank, this renovated, touristy section of historic Stanley St is flanked by mainstream cafes, restaurants, a handful of shops and a bustling pub. You'll find it within the popular South Bank Parklands.
Stanley St Plaza
Brisbane
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.2 MILES
Should you sunbake on a sandy beach, saunter through a rainforest, or eye-up a Nepalese peace pagoda? You can do all three in this 17.5-hectare park…
0.5 MILES
On South Bank, just over Victoria Bridge from the CBD, the Queensland Cultural Centre is the epicentre of Brisbane’s cultural confluence. Surrounded by…
0.66 MILES
All angular glass, concrete and black metal, must-see GOMA celebrates modern and contemporary art, with a particular emphasis on Australian, Asian and…
2.05 MILES
On the eastern flank of New Farm Park stands the Powerhouse, a once-derelict power station superbly transformed into a contemporary arts centre. Its…
0.67 MILES
Fronted by a row of sequoia-sized Corinthian columns, Australia's largest city hall was built between 1920 and 1930. Although free, fascinating heritage…
0.66 MILES
On the 3rd floor of City Hall, this forward-thinking museum explores historic and modern aspects of Brisbane, offering fresh, progressive insights into…
0.38 MILES
Queensland's most important heritage building, this 1862 showpiece was designed by estimable government architect Charles Tiffin as a residence for Sir…
0.49 MILES
While Brisbane's main art museum includes numerous international works, its forte is its Australia collection. This includes works by heavyweights like…
Nearby Brisbane attractions
0.25 MILES
Steps from the Queensland Performing Arts Centre is Brisbane's slightly more modest version of the giant observation wheels now common in cities from…
0.28 MILES
If you're a hardcore fan of all things maritime, you'll probably enjoy this sea-salty museum. Its sprawling collection includes historic lighthouse parts,…
0.35 MILES
With a roof clad in Mt Isa copper, this lovely blanched-white stone, French Renaissance–style building dates from 1868 and overlooks the City Botanic…
0.38 MILES
Head to this little champ for regularly changing exhibits of contemporary Australian art and works by Brisbane art students, plus temporary exhibits, some…
0.38 MILES
At the junction or George St and Margaret St is the Mansions, an unusual three-storey, red-brick Romanesque terrace which was cobbled together in 1890…
0.38 MILES
Built by convicts in 1829, this former government storehouse is the oldest occupied building in Brisbane. Inside is an immaculate little museum whose main…