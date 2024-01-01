Stanley St Plaza

Brisbane

Home of the weekend Collective Markets South Bank, this renovated, touristy section of historic Stanley St is flanked by mainstream cafes, restaurants, a handful of shops and a bustling pub. You'll find it within the popular South Bank Parklands.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • South Bank Parklands

    South Bank Parklands

    0.2 MILES

    Should you sunbake on a sandy beach, saunter through a rainforest, or eye-up a Nepalese peace pagoda? You can do all three in this 17.5-hectare park…

  • Queensland Cultural Centre

    Queensland Cultural Centre

    0.5 MILES

    On South Bank, just over Victoria Bridge from the CBD, the Queensland Cultural Centre is the epicentre of Brisbane’s cultural confluence. Surrounded by…

  • GoMA, Gallery of Modern Art, part of the Queensland Cultural Centre at South Bank.

    Gallery of Modern Art

    0.66 MILES

    All angular glass, concrete and black metal, must-see GOMA celebrates modern and contemporary art, with a particular emphasis on Australian, Asian and…

  • Brisbane Powerhouse

    Brisbane Powerhouse

    2.05 MILES

    On the eastern flank of New Farm Park stands the Powerhouse, a once-derelict power station superbly transformed into a contemporary arts centre. Its…

  • City Hall

    City Hall

    0.67 MILES

    Fronted by a row of sequoia-sized Corinthian columns, Australia's largest city hall was built between 1920 and 1930. Although free, fascinating heritage…

  • Museum of Brisbane

    Museum of Brisbane

    0.66 MILES

    On the 3rd floor of City Hall, this forward-thinking museum explores historic and modern aspects of Brisbane, offering fresh, progressive insights into…

  • Old Government House

    Old Government House

    0.38 MILES

    Queensland's most important heritage building, this 1862 showpiece was designed by estimable government architect Charles Tiffin as a residence for Sir…

  • Queensland Art Gallery

    Queensland Art Gallery

    0.49 MILES

    While Brisbane's main art museum includes numerous international works, its forte is its Australia collection. This includes works by heavyweights like…

Nearby Brisbane attractions

2. Wheel of Brisbane

0.25 MILES

Steps from the Queensland Performing Arts Centre is Brisbane's slightly more modest version of the giant observation wheels now common in cities from…

3. Queensland Maritime Museum

0.28 MILES

If you're a hardcore fan of all things maritime, you'll probably enjoy this sea-salty museum. Its sprawling collection includes historic lighthouse parts,…

4. Parliament House

0.35 MILES

With a roof clad in Mt Isa copper, this lovely blanched-white stone, French Renaissance–style building dates from 1868 and overlooks the City Botanic…

5. QUT Art Museum

0.38 MILES

Head to this little champ for regularly changing exhibits of contemporary Australian art and works by Brisbane art students, plus temporary exhibits, some…

6. Mansions

0.38 MILES

At the junction or George St and Margaret St is the Mansions, an unusual three-storey, red-brick Romanesque terrace which was cobbled together in 1890…

8. Commissariat Store Museum

0.38 MILES

Built by convicts in 1829, this former government storehouse is the oldest occupied building in Brisbane. Inside is an immaculate little museum whose main…