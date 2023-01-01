Museum of Brisbane

On the 3rd floor of City Hall, this forward-thinking museum explores historic and modern aspects of Brisbane, offering fresh, progressive insights into Queensland's capital. Exhibitions to date have explored themes as varied as contemporary Brisbane fashion, the city's robust music scene and the relationship between architecture, art, people and place. The result is a snapshot of a metropolis much more complex than many give it credit for.

The savvy museum shop stocks locally made jewellery, glassware, ceramics and books, as well as cards and other genuinely cool, Brisbane-themed gifts.