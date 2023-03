On a breezy hill overlooking the river, Brisbane’s oldest house dates from 1846. It’s a modest, peach-hued affair, surrounded by manicured lawns, skirted by languid verandahs and fitted out with beautiful Victorian furnishings, antiques, clothing and period displays. Devonshire teas are served on the verandahs, and concerts and other special events are held throughout the year (see the website).