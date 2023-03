Daytime action in Fortitude Valley focuses on and around Brunswick Street Mall, a pedestrianised strip dotted with pavement pubs, cafes and eateries. Despite the mall's slick $4-million makeover, a seedy undercurrent remains and you'll find much better drinking and eating options within walking distance. If you do find yourself here, check out the in-ground plaques honouring Brisbane's rock 'n' roll elite.