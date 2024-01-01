Valley Walk of Fame

Fortitude Valley

Brisbane's homegrown music deities are honoured with a series of bronze plaques in the Brunswick Street Mall. It's a mixed bag of megastars and indie legends, from The Bee Gees, Savage Garden and Keith Urban, to The Saints, The Go-Betweens, Regurgitator, Powderfinger and, most recently, Violent Soho.

