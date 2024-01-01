Brisbane's homegrown music deities are honoured with a series of bronze plaques in the Brunswick Street Mall. It's a mixed bag of megastars and indie legends, from The Bee Gees, Savage Garden and Keith Urban, to The Saints, The Go-Betweens, Regurgitator, Powderfinger and, most recently, Violent Soho.
Valley Walk of Fame
Fortitude Valley
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.47 MILES
Should you sunbake on a sandy beach, saunter through a rainforest, or eye-up a Nepalese peace pagoda? You can do all three in this 17.5-hectare park…
1.41 MILES
On South Bank, just over Victoria Bridge from the CBD, the Queensland Cultural Centre is the epicentre of Brisbane’s cultural confluence. Surrounded by…
1.37 MILES
All angular glass, concrete and black metal, must-see GOMA celebrates modern and contemporary art, with a particular emphasis on Australian, Asian and…
1.44 MILES
On the eastern flank of New Farm Park stands the Powerhouse, a once-derelict power station superbly transformed into a contemporary arts centre. Its…
1.01 MILES
Fronted by a row of sequoia-sized Corinthian columns, Australia's largest city hall was built between 1920 and 1930. Although free, fascinating heritage…
1.01 MILES
On the 3rd floor of City Hall, this forward-thinking museum explores historic and modern aspects of Brisbane, offering fresh, progressive insights into…
1.38 MILES
Queensland's most important heritage building, this 1862 showpiece was designed by estimable government architect Charles Tiffin as a residence for Sir…
1.39 MILES
While Brisbane's main art museum includes numerous international works, its forte is its Australia collection. This includes works by heavyweights like…
Nearby Fortitude Valley attractions
0.02 MILES
Daytime action in Fortitude Valley focuses on and around Brunswick Street Mall, a pedestrianised strip dotted with pavement pubs, cafes and eateries…
0.06 MILES
Punctuated by a replica Tang dynasty archway at its western end, Duncan St is Brisbane's rather underwhelming Chinatown. The pedestrianised strip (and the…
0.16 MILES
Located inside the industrious Judith Wright Centre of Contemporary Arts, the non-commercial Institute of Modern Art serves up oft-interesting, thought…
0.26 MILES
A stalwart of the local art scene, Jan Murphy hosts regularly changing exhibitions of contemporary Australian art from both established and emerging…
0.27 MILES
A pioneer on the Brisbane art scene, Phil has been around since 1974 and specialises in 19th-century and modern Australian paintings and sculpture. Indeed…
0.48 MILES
Set in a traditional Queenslander, this private gallery showcases high-quality contemporary art by Indigenous artists from across the continent. Works…
0.49 MILES
A magnificent symphony of stone, carved timber and stained glass just west of Fortitude Valley, St John’s Cathedral is a beautiful example of Gothic…
0.54 MILES
This refreshing gallery is well known for showcasing intriguing work by both emerging and mid-career artists from Australia and the Asia Pacific region…