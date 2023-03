A magnificent symphony of stone, carved timber and stained glass just west of Fortitude Valley, St John’s Cathedral is a beautiful example of Gothic Revival architecture. The building is a true labour of love: construction began in 1906 and wasn't finished until 2009, making it one of the world's last cathedrals of this architectural style to be completed.

Guides (available between 9.30am and 4pm) are usually happy to give short tours on request.