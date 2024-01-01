Commenced in 1828, this windmill is reputedly the oldest surviving building in Queensland. Due to a design flaw, the windmill sails were too heavy for the wind to turn, and a convict-powered treadmill was briefly employed before the mill was abandoned. The building was converted into a signal post and later a TV broadcast site and meteorological observatory.
Old Windmill
Brisbane
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.71 MILES
Should you sunbake on a sandy beach, saunter through a rainforest, or eye-up a Nepalese peace pagoda? You can do all three in this 17.5-hectare park…
0.55 MILES
On South Bank, just over Victoria Bridge from the CBD, the Queensland Cultural Centre is the epicentre of Brisbane’s cultural confluence. Surrounded by…
0.5 MILES
All angular glass, concrete and black metal, must-see GOMA celebrates modern and contemporary art, with a particular emphasis on Australian, Asian and…
1.93 MILES
On the eastern flank of New Farm Park stands the Powerhouse, a once-derelict power station superbly transformed into a contemporary arts centre. Its…
0.21 MILES
Queensland's most important heritage building, this 1862 showpiece was designed by estimable government architect Charles Tiffin as a residence for Sir…
0.54 MILES
While Brisbane's main art museum includes numerous international works, its forte is its Australia collection. This includes works by heavyweights like…
