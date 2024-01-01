Old Windmill

Brisbane

Commenced in 1828, this windmill is reputedly the oldest surviving building in Queensland. Due to a design flaw, the windmill sails were too heavy for the wind to turn, and a convict-powered treadmill was briefly employed before the mill was abandoned. The building was converted into a signal post and later a TV broadcast site and meteorological observatory.

