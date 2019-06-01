Gallery of Modern Art

All angular glass, concrete and black metal, must-see GOMA celebrates modern and contemporary art, with a particular emphasis on Australian, Asian and Pacific artists. Regularly changing exhibitions spotlight everything from painting, sculpture and photography to video and installation art, while GOMA's Australian Cinémathèque screens unique, often rare films and video several times weekly. The gallery also includes a Children's Art Centre, well-stocked book-and-design shop, and both a casual cafe and smarter Modern-Australian restaurant.