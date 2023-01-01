Queensland Museum & Sciencentre

Dig deeper into Queensland history at the state's main historical repository, where intriguing exhibits include a skeleton of the state’s own dinosaur Muttaburrasaurus (aka ‘Mutt’), and the Avian Cirrus, the tiny plane in which Queenslander Bert Hinkler made the first England-to-Australia solo flight in 1928. Meanwhile, the site's Sciencentre is an educational fun house with a plethora of interactive exhibits delving into life science and technology. Book tickets for Sciencentre online.