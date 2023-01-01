Sandwiched between the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA), Brisbane's pre-eminent library hosts free, often fascinating exhibitions exploring the region's history and culture. Past exhibitions have explored everything from Queensland's Indigenous languages to the history of the state's Greek community and its coffee shops. Note that opening times vary for different sections of the library; see the website for current exhibitions, specific gallery opening times and special cultural events.
State Library of Queensland
Brisbane
