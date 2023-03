Beneath the South Brisbane rail overpass, a row of concrete pillars has been transformed into 11 giant street-art murals by some of the hottest names on the scene. Especially notable is Guido Van Helten's arresting portrait of an Aboriginal child, as well as fellow Brisbane-raised Fintan Magee's portrait of a man in rising floodwaters, holding a child afloat on a boogie board. The latter work is a tribute to the floods that devastated the region in 2011.