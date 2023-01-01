Queensland Art Gallery

While Brisbane's main art museum includes numerous international works, its forte is its Australia collection. This includes works by heavyweights like Sidney Nolan, Russell Drysdale, Arthur Boyd, Charles Blackman, William Dobell, Margaret Olley and Howard Arkley. A robust collection of Indigenous Australian works features paintings and pottery by artists from the Hermannsburg School art movement, among them the great Albert Namatjira, the first Indigenous person to be granted conditional Australian citizenship in 1957.