EDWINA CORLETTE

This refreshing gallery is well known for showcasing intriguing work by both emerging and mid-career artists from Australia and the Asia Pacific region. Both solo and group exhibitions are run, spanning a range of media, from painting, printmaking and sculpture, to photography, digital art and installations.
