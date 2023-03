With around 10 shows annually, this easy-to-miss space has a knack for showcasing fresh, boundary-pushing contemporary art from around the globe. Its fold includes American painter Max Presneill and Australian conceptual artist Briony Barr, and many of the artists exhibited are well known on the New York and LA art scenes. The space also offers an online portfolio of limited-edition prints that you can order at the gallery and have couriered directly to your door.