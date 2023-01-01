Originally a collection of food crops planted by convicts in 1825, this is Brisbane’s favourite green space. Descending gently from the Queensland University of Technology campus to the river, its manicured lawns, tangled Moreton Bay figs, bunya pines, rainforest and mangroves are a soothing elixir for frazzled urbanites. Grab a complimentary printed guide at the rotunda, from where free one-hour guided tours leave at 11am and 1pm Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, the gardens host the popular Brisbane Riverside Markets.

While exploring the gardens, look out for a sculpture known as Jemmy Morrill and the Brolgas. Morrill was the sole survivor of an 1846 shipwreck on the Great Barrier Reef. A group of local Indigenous people found the shipwrecked sailor and he lived with them for 17 years before returning to the new European colony in Queensland. He went on to play a pivotal role in improving relations between Aboriginal people and white colonists in the new state. Another especially interesting feature is the so-called Flood Mark, which indicates the devastating water levels reached during the 1974 and 2011 floods. The on-site cafe is unremarkable; consider bringing a picnic instead.