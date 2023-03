At Point Lookout, this breathtaking 1.2km walk is a must. It’s an easy 20-minute loop around the headland along boardwalks, with the thrum of cicadas as your soundtrack. Keep an eye out for turtles, dolphins and manta rays offshore. From June to November, this is also the best vantage point on the island to view humpback whales on their migration route.

Topping it off is an epic view of Main Beach and its roaring surf.