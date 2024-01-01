Located at the island’s northern tip, Queensland's oldest operating lighthouse is the place to come for great views when the humpback whales are passing by (generally June to October). Dating from 1857, it's the sole stone lighthouse in the state and the only one built before Queensland's separation from the Colony of New South Wales in 1859.
Cape Moreton Lighthouse
Moreton Island
Moreton Island National Park & Recreation Area
Covering over 95% of Moreton Island, this protected natural wonderland delivers sweeping sandy beaches, vivid wildflowers, and pristine lagoons and creeks…
At Point Lookout, this breathtaking 1.2km walk is a must. It’s an easy 20-minute loop around the headland along boardwalks, with the thrum of cicadas as…
When you're done with catching rays and waves, sidestep to this small, sophisticated gallery. Rotating exhibitions showcase quality local and national…
The Abbey Museum houses an eclectic collection of art and archaeology that spans some 500,000 years. Once the private collection of Englishman 'Reverend'…
Occupying two hangars beside Caloundra airport, the volunteer-run QAM houses about 100 civilian and military aircraft, including a mid-century Douglas DC…
Aside from providing Moreton Island walking-trail maps and displays on the island's diverse marine and bird life, this centre is a launching pad for…
Below North Gorge Walk in Point Lookout, surfers and bodyboarders descend on Main Beach in search of the ultimate wave. This wild stretch of open ocean…
