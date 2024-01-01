Cape Moreton Lighthouse

Moreton Island

Located at the island’s northern tip, Queensland's oldest operating lighthouse is the place to come for great views when the humpback whales are passing by (generally June to October). Dating from 1857, it's the sole stone lighthouse in the state and the only one built before Queensland's separation from the Colony of New South Wales in 1859.

  • Cylinder Beach

    Cylinder Beach

    27.45 MILES

    Bordered by Cylinder and Home Beach Headlands, this broad, beautiful beach is patrolled by lifesavers, offers easy access from the car park, and generally…

  • North Gorge Walk

    North Gorge Walk

    28.12 MILES

    At Point Lookout, this breathtaking 1.2km walk is a must. It’s an easy 20-minute loop around the headland along boardwalks, with the thrum of cicadas as…

  • Black Art White Walls

    Caloundra Regional Gallery

    25.97 MILES

    When you're done with catching rays and waves, sidestep to this small, sophisticated gallery. Rotating exhibitions showcase quality local and national…

  • Abbey Museum

    Abbey Museum

    27.43 MILES

    The Abbey Museum houses an eclectic collection of art and archaeology that spans some 500,000 years. Once the private collection of Englishman 'Reverend'…

  • Queensland Air Museum

    Queensland Air Museum

    27.26 MILES

    Occupying two hangars beside Caloundra airport, the volunteer-run QAM houses about 100 civilian and military aircraft, including a mid-century Douglas DC…

  • Tangalooma Eco Centre

    Tangalooma Eco Centre

    11.81 MILES

    Aside from providing Moreton Island walking-trail maps and displays on the island's diverse marine and bird life, this centre is a launching pad for…

  • Main Beach

    Main Beach

    28.52 MILES

    Below North Gorge Walk in Point Lookout, surfers and bodyboarders descend on Main Beach in search of the ultimate wave. This wild stretch of open ocean…

