The Abbey Museum houses an eclectic collection of art and archaeology that spans some 500,000 years. Once the private collection of Englishman 'Reverend' John Ward, the pieces include neolithic tools, ancient earthenware, sculpture and burial artefacts from across the Mediterranean, medieval manuscripts, and even an ancient Greek foot-guard (one of only four worldwide).

The neighbouring church has more original stained glass from Winchester Cathedral than is actually left in England. Free guided tours of the church run at 11am on Tuesday and Thursday (staff and availability permitting). In July, Australia’s largest medieval festival is held on the grounds.