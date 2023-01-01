Just north of Beerwah is one of Queensland’s most famous tourist attractions. Australia Zoo is a fitting homage to its founder, wildlife enthusiast Steve Irwin. The park has an amazing menagerie, with a Cambodian-style Tiger Temple, the famous Crocoseum and a dizzying array of critters, including native dingoes, Tasmanian devils and hairy-nosed wombats.

Various companies offer tours from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast. The zoo operates a free bus to/from the Beerwah train station.

Plan to spend a full day here.