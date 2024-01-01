Caloundra Street Fair

Sunshine Coast

On Sunday mornings, crowds flock to Bulcock St to browse Caloundra's market stalls. You'll find everything from international street food to local art, jewellery and ceramics – even hand-crocheted dreamcatchers. Live music adds to the laid-back local vibe. The fair also runs a twilight version during school holidays throughout the year; see the website.

