On Sunday mornings, crowds flock to Bulcock St to browse Caloundra's market stalls. You'll find everything from international street food to local art, jewellery and ceramics – even hand-crocheted dreamcatchers. Live music adds to the laid-back local vibe. The fair also runs a twilight version during school holidays throughout the year; see the website.
Caloundra Street Fair
Sunshine Coast
