Sea Life Sunshine Coast

Kids will love this tropical oceanarium, complete with an 80m-long transparent underwater tunnel for close-up views of rays, reef fish and several species of shark. There’s interactive exhibits, live shows, presentations and – during school holidays – the option of sleeping at the aquarium overnight ($99 per person). Book online for discounted admission.

While visitors can also swim with seals, it's worth considering that animal-welfare groups believe captivity is debilitating and stressful for marine animals and exacerbated by human interaction.