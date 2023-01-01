Sprouting 10km west of Maroochydore, the 16m-high, fibreglass Big Pineapple is one of Queensland's most iconic and thoroughly underwhelming tourist attractions. That said, little ones will enjoy a ride on the heritage-listed Pineapple Train, not to mention the somewhat more interesting Wildlife HQ, a small zoo of native Australian and international animals. A new TreeTop Challenge high-ropes and zip-line course is due to open here in 2019.

Across the road, the Big Pineapple Fields hosts the annual Big Pineapple Music Festival, one of Australia's top regional music festivals.