The ethereal, 55-hectare Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve wraps visitors in a remnant of the subtropical rainforests that once blanketed the Blackall Range. Its state-of-the-art Rainforest Discovery Centre leads visitors through interactive exhibitions and out onto easy walking tracks that snake through the rainforest. Boasting over 120 species of birds the forest is rarely silent. The cool, shaded forest floor is also home to a healthy number of unbearably cute red-legged pademelons.

Beside the Rainforest Discovery Centre is a cafe serving light snacks and more substantial meals plus magnificent views overlooking the spectacular Glass House Mountains.