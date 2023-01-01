Some 2.3km north of hilltop hamlet Montville lies Kondalilla National Park, home to swimmable rock pools, spectacular views, and a 90m waterfall. If you're relatively fit, hit the beautiful Kondalilla Falls Circuit, a 4.7km walk that leads down to cool, subtropical rainforest towards the base of the waterfall. Allow around two hours to complete the circuit, which involves over 300 thigh-toning steps. The park includes a picnic area with BBQ facilities and toilets.