Framed by spiky pandanus, Tea Tree Bay is one of Noosa's most idyllic beaches, with wild bushland emerging onto a broad sweep of sand and pellucid waves. Unlike Noosa's Main Beach, Tea Tree Bay is not patrolled, so consider swimming at the former if you are not a strong swimmer. Public toilets are available within easy walking distance. To reach the bay, follow the coastal walking track from the entrance to Noosa National Park.